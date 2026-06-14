‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 3

The “Interview with the Vampire” Season 2 finale brought plenty of story threads to a close as the show wrapped up Anne Rice’s most famous novel.

With Season 3 finally here – and a quick name change to “The Vampire Lestat” as the focus shifts from Louis to his vampiric situationship – there is still plenty to recall before diving into more story. Where did the two leave off? What happened to Armand? Is Daniel both a vampire AND a successful author now?

Here is what to remember from the ending of Season 2 to get you primed and ready for Season 3.

What happened in the past?

Louis is primed for a revenge trip after the Théâtre des Vampires end up killing Claudia at their show. He spends much of the final episode collecting gas from various cars around Paris and killing any humans who dare to grow suspicious. He eventually heads to the theater and lights it up. Nine vampires are killed in the fire, and four manage to escape, but the one Louis cares most about is Santiago.

He finds the theater leader and, after a few back-and-forth taunts, ends up decapitating the man who claimed to be responsible for Claudia’s death. Afterward, Armand tells Louis he wants to spend his life making it up to his lover, but before Louis can agree to that, he needs to speak with Lestat. He finds Lestat in Magnus’ chambers and explains that he came to kill the man.

Lestat warns him off, saying he has the blood of Akasha in him but Louis’ idea of killing Lestat is different. He begins kissing Armand in front of him. The two leave and enter into what seems to be a nearly century-long relationship built on revenge.

Lestat’s final words to Louis for years as he leaves arm in arm with Armand: “Let’s see how long it lasts.”

What happened in the present?

With the interview wrapped up and the story told, Daniel decides to drop one last bomb into his interaction and ruin things for Armand. He asks why the trial that led to Claudia’s death but not Louis’ shook out the way it did. He wonders if maybe it wasn’t Armand who persuaded the show voters in the real trial to keep Louis alive, but rather Lestat. He brings out the proof, and Louis and Armand finally have their big fight. Louis tells Armand that he needs to get his things and leave the penthouse, and Daniel is off limits. Louis pays Daniel $10 million and then leaves Dubai himself.

He finds Lestat wallowing in New Orleans again. He asks why Lestat never came out and admitted to being the one to save him. Lestat said he knew Louis would figure it out eventually. The two slowly reconnect, talking about Louis’ suicide attempt and how both have spent the last 70+ years thinking about Claudia. They finally embrace each other as the season ends.

Where do things get left off for Season 3?

The season ends with a bit of a time jump. Daniel’s book “Interview with the Vampire” is a massive hit, selling millions of copies but the success has gone to the writer’s head a bit. And that’s not all, after a TV interview that goes badly Daniel calls Louis to check in and ask if he’s heard from his “maker.”

Yup. Armand honored Louis’ wish not to hurt Daniel but he did track the man down at some point and turn him into a vampire as well. Daniel warns Louis that he’s worried about him. The larger council of vampires is not happy at all that Louis has started outing them to the general public. Daniel thinks that retribution is coming, but Louis is waiting for it. He hangs up and continues to physically spy on the vampires plotting for how to deal with him.