Jean Smart Brushes Off Her Potential Emmy Record as a ‘Technicality’: ‘I’ve Got to Give It to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’

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Jean Smart may set an Emmys record this year, if she wins a fifth award for her performance on “Hacks.” She’s well aware of that but, on Tuesday night, the actress largely brushed it off as “a technicality.”

Smart appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss the end of the hit HBO series, and guest host Rosie O’Donnell quickly pointed out the potential history to be made. Thus far, Smart has won lead comedy actress annually since 2021, for every eligible season of “Hacks.” If she wins a fifth time, she’ll become the first woman to complete a full sweep across a series’ run.

“Do you feel pressure? Or do you just feel like, what a gift, right?” O’Donnell asked.

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In response, Smart jokingly knocked on the wood desk, before brushing off the whole situation.

“No. But, in terms of that record, being nominated — er, winning for every year your show is on, I still kind of think that’s a technicality,” she said. “I’ve got to give it to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, because her show ran eight years, and she won seven times.”

“So, I mean, if my show had only run four years, and I’d won every time, that wouldn’t have been — you know what I mean? It’s a technicality.”

Smart was a tad off in her tally, as Julia Louis-Dreyfus actually won six Emmys across the 7-season run of “Veep.” She was nominated for every season of the series, but lost in 2019 to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for “Fleabag.”

You can watch Jean Smart’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.