Jimmy Fallon Jokes Amazon Is Making Melania Docuseries Only ‘So Trump Isn’t Lying’ When He Says He Just Saw Her

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After Amazon’s documentary “Melania” opened to $7 million earlier this year — becoming the highest opening for a non-music documentary in the past decade — the studio is now moving forward on a planned docuseries about the first lady. But, according to Jimmy Fallon, the studio is really only making it so that President Trump isn’t lying when he talks about seeing his wife.

To kick off his monologue on Wednesday night, the NBC host immediately called out the upcoming docuseries, which was part of the $40 million acquisition Jeff Bezos’ company made for the film.

“Yeah, they got to keep making shows about Melania so Trump isn’t lying when he says, ‘I just saw Melania,’” Fallon joked.

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“Melania” set an opening day record for non-music documentaries when it opened, but it was also met by harsh reviews. TheWrap’s own William Bibbiani called it a “tasteless, tedious, criminally shallow propaganda puff piece,” and he was far from the only person feeling that sentiment.

As of this writing, “Melania” still only boasts a 10% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, which measures reception from critics. Meanwhile, it also has a 99% rating on the Popcornmeter, which gauges audience reactions. At the time of its release, the Tomatometer was even lower, at 5%, marking the largest disparity between critical and audience reviews in the history of the website.

Versant – the company behind Rotten Tomatoes – released a statement at the time insisting that there was no tampering with voting that caused the massive gap.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.