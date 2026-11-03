Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Trump’s Midterm Result Outlook: ‘Usually When Trump Loses the House, It’s in a Divorce’

The midterm elections are finally here and, though the results aren’t officially in yet, most polls showed a dismal outlook for President Trump and Republicans come Tuesday night. It made Jimmy Fallon laugh on Monday, joking that Trump typically only loses houses in divorce settlements.
To kick off his monologue, the NBC host first laughed at Trump’s closing message to voters, which has involved rally stops where he talks about people’s butts, odd sound effects, and more. Fallon joked that, at this point, “we’ve gone from presidential rallies to drunken best man speeches.” Then, he turned his attention to current polling.
“Right now, there’s a 96% chance the Democrats take the House. Usually, when Trump loses the House, it’s in a divorce,” Fallon joked.
The late night host then highlighted what current issues appear to be most important amongst voters.
“The top issues for voters are the economy, health care, the war, gas prices, and corruption,” he recited. “Or, as Trump put it, ‘Uh oh, oh no, eek, yikes, and no bueno.’”
Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at Trump’s final rally speech this week, which the president gave at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and didn’t see a good turnout.
“He also considered speaking in front of the half-built ballroom, a closed Kennedy Center, and the Strait of Hormuz. But this was more convenient,” Fallon joked. “Only 60 people showed up for Trump’s speech at the reflecting pool. Yeah. At one point, he was begging vandals to show up. He was like, ’60 people. That’s not a rally. That’s a spin class.’”