Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Trump’s Midterm Result Outlook: ‘Usually When Trump Loses the House, It’s in a Divorce’

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The midterm elections are finally here and, though the results aren’t officially in yet, most polls showed a dismal outlook for President Trump and Republicans come Tuesday night. It made Jimmy Fallon laugh on Monday, joking that Trump typically only loses houses in divorce settlements.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host first laughed at Trump’s closing message to voters, which has involved rally stops where he talks about people’s butts, odd sound effects, and more. Fallon joked that, at this point, “we’ve gone from presidential rallies to drunken best man speeches.” Then, he turned his attention to current polling.