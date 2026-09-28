Jimmy Fallon Releases Fake NFL Ads Used to Beg Taylor Swift Fans to Watch Chiefs Game She Wasn’t At

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Taylor Swift didn’t make it to Sunday night’s Chiefs game to cheer for her husband, as she was at the MTV VMAs to debut her new music video for “Patient Zero” and accept multiple honors. But, according to Jimmy Fallon, that didn’t stop the NFL from trying to get Swifties to tune in.

During his monologue, Fallon jokingly shamed the league for airing various promos for the Chiefs-Dolphins game, specifically baiting and switching Swifties to get them to watch. Naturally, he brought the promos with him.

“It’s Chiefs versus Dolphins,” an intense voiceover teased. “And you-know-who is definitely going to be there. That’s right, it’s Taylor! Dolphins cornerback Reese Taylor!”

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“That’s ridiculous!” Fallon fumed. “You know what I’m saying? Look at this other promo they ran.”

The next one promised “a giant star will be in the house,” with the initials T.S., which everyone would recognize.

“And when you think of the initials T.S., you think Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith!”

Once again, Fallon raged, calling it all very confusing and shaming the creators of the commercial spots, before playing one more misleading promo. This time though, it wasn’t a specific player that was getting hyped.

“This game is going to be explosive,” the ad promised. “A complete blowout, because a certain Taylor will be there. It’s Taylor Farms lettuce!”

Obviously, none of these promos were actually aired by the NFL, they were just created by the team at “The Tonight Show.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.