Jimmy Fallon Roasts Trump’s State of the Union Address: ‘He Just Riffed for an Hour and a Half’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon roasted Donald Trump following Tuesday’s State of the Union address, joking that the president used the opportunity to brag about himself at length to the nation.

“Earlier tonight, President Trump delivered his State of the Union address,” Fallon quipped during his monologue for Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” “And if you didn’t want to watch Trump, there was an alternative State of the Union with Bad Bunny instead.”

He continued: “Yeah, tonight, Trump walked into the Capitol where he saw members of the House, Senate and Supreme Court and was like, ‘Oh crap. Is this an intervention?’ Trump was greeted by the House, Senate and Supreme Court and he said, ‘Wow, everyone I hate in one room. Amazing.’”

However, Fallon got the biggest reaction from his studio audience after he poked fun at Trump’s “eight seconds” worth of accomplishments.

“But tonight, Trump’s speech focused on his major accomplishments,” the comedian noted. “And when those eight seconds were up he riffed for an hour and a half. It was basically two hours of Trump telling us how great he is. I feel like we’ve been getting that State of the Union every day since he took office.”

Before concluding his riff on Trump’s speech, Fallon took one last shot, comparing the president’s theme of “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected” to the embroidery on his grandmother’s pillows. Watch Fallon’s jokes below.

Fallon’s comments came shortly after Trump wrapped up his rambling address to the nation, a roughly hour and 48 minute speech that broke his own 2025 record for joint addresses to Congress. Trump covered a range of issues, from immigration to the economy to military action abroad, while also introducing special guests, including the gold-winning U.S. men’s hockey team.

“We’re going to do better and better and better,” he declared at one point. “This is the golden age of America.”