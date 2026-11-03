Bill Hader Tells Jimmy Kimmel Why Their Group Chat With John Mulaney and Fred Armisen Makes Him ‘Paranoid’

Bill Hader confessed to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night that he gets really “paranoid” and “neurotic” participating in their text chain with John Mulaney and Fred Armisen because they are just “incredibly funny people.”

“We’ve been on this text chain for about three years, I would say, maybe longer. We text every day,” Hader told the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” audience. Kimmel, meanwhile, said that the chain has been going on so long it has “become a problem” in his and Hader’s homes.

“Oh, yeah. My kids are like, ‘Are you on your old man chain? Let me guess, you put periods at the end of sentences?’ I’m like, ‘Well, what are you supposed to put at the end of a sentence?’” Hader joked, adding, “I get really paranoid and neurotic because it’s three incredibly funny people, you and John and Fred.”

“I’ll get a ‘Ha-Ha’ on something, and then I won’t get a ‘Ha-Ha.’ I get really anxious, so then I actually will, like, focus group. If I’m gonna send another video, I’ll be like, ‘Do you guys think Jimmy Kimmel would find this funny?’” Hader explained. Fortunately, Kimmel said he shared Hader’s anxiety about the chat.

“I feel the same way about the ha-has. Because if I get one ‘Ha-Ha,’ I’m fine. I’m like, ‘Alright, one guy at least patronized me.’ And if you get three, that’s a home run,” the late night host said, to which Hader responded, “Three is, like … I could throw away my phone.”

Kimmel added that it feels like a “statement” if he does not get a single “Ha-Ha” to one of his texts. Hader agreed, calling that situation “genuinely brutal.” The two subsequently came to the same conclusion that Armisen is the “most giving” when it comes to positive reactions to his friends’ texts.

“Fred ‘Ha-Ha’s,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if you even read that.’ I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I got the flu,’ and he’s like, ‘Bill, that’s great,’” Hader said. “Mulaney is a tough one. If you get a ‘Ha-Ha’ from Mulaney, I’m like, ‘Dear Diary, John Mulaney ‘Ha-Ha’d’ my text today.’”

Kimmel later revealed that he and Hader have a separate text chain where they talk to each other just about sports because neither Armisen nor Mulaney know “anything about sports.” That revelation led to Hader’s admission that he played tight end when he was growing up in Oklahoma.

“I didn’t fit in. That’s why I couldn’t watch that show ‘Friday Night Lights.’ Just people with that accent I grew up with saying, ‘Football,’” Hader said. “Kyle Chandler would be like, ‘We got to play football.’ And I was like, ‘Uh…’ I was waiting just [for someone] to turn to me and be like, ‘Hader! Hills, now!’”