Jimmy Kimmel Predicts Trump Will Never Testify in Epstein Probe: ‘That’s Already Perjury’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel said it’s unlikely Donald Trump will ever testify in the Epstein probe, joking that the president is incapable of telling the truth under oath.

The comedian sounded off on the new Epstein files drop during Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he voiced his disbelief over the Trump administration’s handling of the information — as well as MAGA’s response to the documents drama.

“We got an update on the more than 47,000 documents that mysteriously vanished from the government’s website,” Kimmel said of the scandal. “You know, some of these missing files contain disturbing allegations against a person who, for legal reasons, I can’t say his name, but he’s currently the president.”

He continued: “After intense pressure from Congress, the Justice Department, just about an hour ago, published those missing files, including a transcript of the accusers’ interviews. Coincidentally, as that happened, a group of pastors showed up at the White House to pray over Donald Trump, who is definitely taking a nap in that video.”

As Kimmel went on, he speculated how Fox News would be responding to this drama if it was former President Joe Biden and his administration at the heart of the scandal.

“Can you imagine if the DOJ had been holding FBI interviews with a woman who claimed that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her when she was a young teenager?” Kimmel said. “It would be rage-boner palooza at Fox News. They would have to hire a team of those kids who swabbed the court at the NBA games to mop the foam out of Sean Hannity’s mouth every minute.”

Though, as Kimmel highlighted, even Trump’s own party is at their wit’s end over the Epstein files situation, with the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee voting to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday.

Per Kimmel, the committee’s vote is meant to force Bondi “to explain what the hell has been going on.”

“But scheduling that could be a problem because, she and Kash Patel just launched their new show, ‘Inside the Redactor Studio,” Kimmel quipped.

At this moment, Kimmel took aim at Trump and called out the president for failing to give testimony on his connection to the late sex offender and human trafficker.

“If you’re wondering why Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and now Pam Bondi have to testify and Trump doesn’t, it’s because you can’t put Donald Trump under oath,” the late night host joked. “If he swears to tell the truth, that’s already perjury.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.