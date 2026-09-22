Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump and Mamdani’s Friendly Dynamic as the ‘Weirdest Buddy Road Trip Movie’

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Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s friendly dynamic, roasting it as the “weirdest buddy road trip movie of all time.”

During Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late night host weighed in on the joint press conference held by the president and the mayor amid their meeting in Queens, in which they discussed affordable housing, infrastructure, public safety and immigration.

“This afternoon, Trump met for the third time with New York Mayor Mamdani. It was another friendly meeting between the socialist who wants to give everyone $5,000 and the mayor of New York,” Kimmel quipped. “I have to say, he definitely has a thing for Mamdani. I mean, he may be Islamophobic. At least he’s not Islamohomophobic. He is absolutely taken with the mayor.”

And, as the appearance fell amid Trump’s controversial White House ban of Politico, CNN and MS NOW, Kimmel made sure to call out the president’s statement defending his decision. Namely, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors played footage of Trump at the press conference bemoaning the fact he gets only “negative” media coverage.

“Yeah. Why aren’t these so-called journalists gushing over how well he’s mishandling the war he said was over seven months ago? It’s just not right,” Kimmel sarcastically quipped. “Some people are Negative Nellies. That’s all.”

As Kimmel went on, he praised Mamdani for inviting all of the press to the event, highlighting the stark differences between the two leaders.

“And I have to say, you would think these two would get along about as well as a garbage disposal and a fork, but Trump really does seem to like Mamdani,” Kimmel said. “You ever see him do that with any of his children other than Ivanka? I mean, you ever see him whisper in the ear of JD Vance and slap him like that?”

He added: “It’s the weirdest buddy road trip movie of all time.”

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Watch Kimmel’s full monologue for yourself above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.