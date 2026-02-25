Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Real State of the Union’ Speech Skewers Trump’s Own Address | Video

Jimmy Kimmel issued his own State of the Union speech after blasting Donald Trump’s address as “angry” and “incoherent.”

The late night host sounded off on Trump’s rambling speech during Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he confessed that they had to start taping the show after waiting as long as they could for the president to conclude his address.

“It was an angry speech. The theme of tonight’s speech was all foreigners are murderers,” Kimmel said. “And Trump said zero illegal aliens have been allowed into the United States on his watch, but the door is always open to those who come in legally to be his next wife. So that’s something.”

He continued: [Trump] bragged about ending DEI. He bragged about kicking 2 million people off food stamps. It was like a Christmas message from the Grinch. Trump applauded the efforts of a World War II vet who liberated an interment camp. At the same time, he is building new ones here in the United States. He claimed gas is down to a $1.85 a gallon. When you ramble mostly incoherently for two hours, is that technically still a speech or does it at at some point become a conniption?”

Kimmel took a serious tone later in his monologue, however, sharing that he planned to give “the real State of the Union.”

“We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear,” he stated. “He has his goons arresting, incarcerating and killing American citizens. He has gutted funding for cancer research and children’s hospitals while he rakes in literally billions of dollars for himself and his family. He’s coming after our right to vote. He’s protecting pedophiles and won’t explain it. He’s lining the pockets of billionaires all while neglecting the the sick, the poor [and] the hungry.”

As Kimmel went on, he called out Trump for doing all of this “in the name of Jesus,” noting that you can “read all about in the Donald Trump edition of the God Bless the USA Bible that is made in China and available for $99.99.”

He added: “That is the State of the Union.” Watch his full commentary on the State of the Union below.

On Tuesday, Trump gave a long-winded address to the nation, a roughly hour and 48 minute speech that broke his own 2025 record for joint addresses to Congress. The president covered a range of issues, from immigration to the economy to military action abroad, while also introducing special guests, including the gold-winning U.S. men’s hockey team and Erika Kirk, the widow of late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“We’re going to do better and better and better,” he declared at one point. “This is the golden age of America.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.