Jimmy Kimmel Tells Stephen Colbert About the Maddest He’s Ever Been at Anyone | Video

On Monday night’s edition of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Jimmy Kimmel took part in the late night series’ iconic Colbert Questionert.

“Jimmy, I’ve known you for over 20 years,” Colbert told Kimmel at the top of the segment. “As intimate as we have been over the years, I always feel like there’s another level to know someone.” The CBS host then asked the ABC star if he had the “courage” to take part in the night’s questionnaire.

“I hope I do,” Kimmel responded. “If I have to tap out halfway, forgive me.” At one point, Colbert inquired as to whether Kimmel had himself ever asked someone else for their autograph.

“I asked Steve Garvey, my favorite baseball player, for his autograph I was about 10 years old,” Kimmel responded. When Colbert asked if he still had the ticket that Garvey signed for him, Kimmel replied, “I do still have it. It’s mostly faded. I hung it on the wall in my bedroom and my sister scribbled in crayon on it ‘I love you’ all over it, and it was probably the maddest I ever was at anyone.”

During the segment, which taped in September but only just aired, Kimmel additionally told the story of going to see Sammy Davis Jr. live in-person when he was growing up in Las Vegas. “My best friend Cleto, his dad was Sammy’s room service butler and he got tickets to see the show,” Kimmel explained. “Not only did we see Sammy Davis Jr., we went and hung out in his dressing room afterwards.”

“I was sitting on Sammy’s couch and there was a big, big bowl of potato chips and I was too polite to eat any of them,” Kimmel added. “I was scared. I didn’t know if it was okay to eat his potato chips, even though I wanted them very much. It was a fantastic concert.”

Later on, Colbert arrived at one of his Questionert’s most difficult questions when he asked Kimmel what he thinks happens when we die. “The two of us? You are going to Heaven… I don’t know where I’m headed,” Kimmel jokingly responded. Getting serious, the “JKL!” host then added, “This is something I have thought about … I feel like there is just a positive energy field you become part of. That’s what I think it is.”

The segment ultimately concluded with Colbert asking Kimmel to describe the rest of his life in just five words, to which the latter responded, “Fat. Sleepy. Lazy… Slightly drunk.”