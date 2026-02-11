Jimmy Kimmel Encourages Rose Byrne to Not Take Her Husband to Oscars After She Won Golden Globe Without Him | Video

Rose Byrne won a Golden Globe this year for her performance in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” but sadly, she was flying solo at the awards ceremony where it happened. Now, Jimmy Kimmel thinks she should maybe stick with that approach for the Oscars, to secure her next win.

Byrne stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night, where she recalled getting the news of her Oscar nomination from her husband Bobby Cannavale while she was home in Australia with her parents. Kimmel thought it was a bit ironic, considering Cannavale had to miss the Golden Globes, prompting Byrne to reassure everyone that her husband would be at the Oscars with her.

“Well, I don’t think he should be,” Kimmel retorted. “And I’m going to tell you why: because you won. And I don’t know, I’m superstitious. I would not bring him to the Oscars.”

“So, that’s that. He’s not coming,” Byrne agreed with a laugh. “That’s that.”

Kimmel pointed out that Byrne has a few other nominations in the ether, and encouraged her to shut her husband out of any of those too, in order to secure the win.

“Leave him at home for these things!” he joked.

For what it’s worth, Cannavale actually missed the Golden Globes because he was handling a Dad duty for their kids.

“He couldn’t make it here because we’re getting a bearded dragon, and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey,” Byrne revealed during her acceptance speech. “So, thank you, baby.”

You can watch Rose Byrne’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.