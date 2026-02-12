Jimmy Kimmel Scoffs at Coal Club Making Up Award for Trump: ‘Yet Another Worthless Statuette for Fat King Coal’ | Video

President Trump was awarded another newly made up award this week, this time from the Washington Coal Club, and all Jimmy Kimmel could do on Wednesday night was scoff at it. The ABC host dubbed it just “another worthless statuette” for Trump.

To kick off his monologue, Kimmel celebrated the fact that awards season is in full swing, with the Golden Globes recently taking place, the Oscars coming up, and more. The late night host immediately noted that “they’re always coming up with new awards,” and as proof, pointed to Trump being named the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal.”

“That’s right, he received this handsome trophy from the Washington Coal Club, which is a real organization. You have to shoot a polar bear to get into it, or something,” Kimmel joked.

“President Donald Trump has been named the undisputed champion of coal, and may our lungs be as black as his heart. Congratulations!” he continued. “Yeah. Yet another worthless statuette for Fat King Coal. If you’re keeping track, this brings his real award total to zero.”

Kimmel noted that Trump actually showed up to accept the award, and said he only did so because he is obsessed with accolades and things being named for him. So, the late night host had an idea (an idea similar to one posed by “The Daily Show” this week as well).

“I have another suggestion for something we could name after him, and it’s big,” Kimmel said. “And I think he’ll like it, because it’s something everyone’s talking about, something that he actually, unlike most everything else he wants named after him, deserves to be a part of! And I believe — I propose that we should think about adding his name to the Epstein files!”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.