John Oliver Plays Cringeworthy Supercut of Most Awkward Moments From Stephen Miller’s Wife’s Podcast

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John Oliver marked the end of “Last Week Tonight’s” 13th season on Sunday, and to do it, he made the audience cringe pretty hard. Well, technically it was Stephen Miller’s wife who induced said cringing, Oliver just brought it all together.

For his main story of the night, the HBO host focused on the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center but, as always, he offered a new “And now, this” segment before getting started. This particular bit was dedicated to “a look back at the electrifying interviews of ‘The Katie Miller Podcast.’” But first, a clip played of Stephen Miller’s wife explaining exactly why she started a podcast.

“It seems these days, just about everyone has a podcast,” she said. “For years, I’ve watched from the sidelines as people I know, people I respect, have hosted TV shows, radio shows, podcasts, you name it. And I thought ‘Hey, I could do that too.’”

From there, a montage of clips began playing, in which Miller asked various celebrities and government officials odd questions, like whether a hotdog is a sandwich (that was for Vice President JD Vance), whether they would be late for church or a flight (for House Speaker Mike Johnson and his wife), and what their secret talent is (FBI head Kash Patel didn’t have one).

Oliver took particular delight though in Miller asking Nicki Minaj what conspiracy theories the rapper believes in. When Minaj didn’t have an answer ready, Miller admitted that her personal belief is in the chemtrails conspiracy theory. Minaj was unfamiliar and, once Miller explained it, was largely unmoved.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think I ever understood why anyone filmed podcasts until right now,” Oliver said with a laugh. “Because it turns out, some interactions are so awkward, they really need to be experienced by multiple senses. Imagine only being able to hear Nicki Minaj’s utter disinterest there, instead of being able to witness the world’s most withering shrug.”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” returns in February with new episodes.