John Oliver Says Republican Party ‘Is at a Crossroads Right Now’ Thanks to Rise of Right-Wing Extremism

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As this year’s midterms quickly approach, John Oliver issued an urgent warning on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight.” According to the HBO host, the Republican party is currently “at a crossroads,” thanks to its open embrace of right-wing extremists in recent years.

After a 2-week hiatus, Oliver returned to jump right into his main story: calling out how Nazis are seemingly infiltrating the GOP. The late night host recalled how Elon Musk apparently gave a Nazi salute to Trump supporters, Tucker Carlson platformed Nick Fuentes and more, but also called out several current candidates that concern him. That includes Peter Oberacker, a Republican candidate for New York’s 19th congressional district, who once commemorated Veterans Day by posting a photo of his late grandfather who’d died fighting for Nazi Germany. He was even wearing his uniform in the photo, but Oberacker said it was simply the only photo he had of his grandfather.