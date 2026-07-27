John Oliver Names the One Thing That Would Make It Clear Trump Was Hacked on Social Media

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When President Trump first announced his own cryptocurrency last year, many apparently thought his social media account had been hacked. John Oliver did not. In fact, according to the HBO host, there’s only one thing that would convince him the president’s account has been hacked: coherency.

Returning from hiatus on Sunday night, Oliver opted to mostly bypass the stories he missed while “Last Week Tonight” was off, and instead focus on his main story. The topic this week was cryptocurrency, and more specifically, Trump’s involvement in it. Oliver vowed not to run through all of Trump’s crypto ventures, but only because there are so many.

“I should say Trump and his family have a truly absurd number of crypto-related ventures involved in all sorts of business deals,” Oliver explained. “To the point that those who’ve tried keeping track of them have wound up making diagrams like this, which looks so intricate, it’s like someone tried to map out all the relationships on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

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What Oliver did do was point out Trump’s complete 180 on crypto, and explain the likely reasons. The president’s heel turn became most evident in 2025, when he announced his own bitcoin. According to one crypto expert, “Everyone thought it was a scam. Everyone thought that his account was hacked.”

“Okay, but as far as Trump’s account getting hacked, how could you even tell?” Oliver wondered. “Remember, this is a man who has posted this depiction of himself taking a selfie with a lion, this one of him is the anime character Naruto, and this one of him walking with a distractingly ripped alien in handcuffs.”

Indeed, Trump posted all of those AI-generated images, and Oliver had the receipts to prove it. So, he thought up the only indicator he’d believe of Trump being hacked.

“Honestly, the only thing that will make me think Trump might have been hacked is if he suddenly posted a normal, coherent sentence without any randomly capitalized words,” Oliver said.

You can watch John Oliver’s full segment in the video above.