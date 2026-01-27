Jon Stewart Skewers Trump Admin’s Response to Alex Pretti Shooting: ‘Are You Saying Guns Are the Problem?’| Video

Jon Stewart ripped into the Trump administration for suggesting guns were “the problem” in the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti.

The comedian addressed the tragedy during his monologue for Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” calling out Donald Trump’s cabinet and staffers for their decision to brand the late protester a “domestic terrorist” after he was shot and killed by ICE.

“As all of the administration’s descriptions of the events and reasoning behind the events fell apart, the right did seem to coalesce on one aspect of the incident,” Stewart noted before sharing clips of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and FBI Director Kash Patel all suggesting Pretti shouldn’t have brought his gun (which he had a license to carry) to the protest.

“Are you f–king kidding me right now?” Stewart sounded off. “Are you saying that the problem was the guy had a gun? Are you saying that the guns are the problem? If I may, is everyone on the right coming together to say carrying a legal firearm was the problem? Am I hearing things? Is that really what you’re saying?”

As an animated pig flew across the screen, Stewart took a breath and added: “I guess that’s what they’re saying.”

“This is blowing my f–king mind,” he noted. “The people that brought you this guy [Kyle Rittenhouse] and these guys [Jan. 6 rioters] as f–king heroes who are brandishing their weapons are telling you the big mistake was letting a citizen legally carry a gun.”

As Stewart went on, he ripped into Trump supporters for giving up on the First, Fourth, 10th and 14th Amendments “at Trump’s behest, but noted he was shocked that they’d let the president come for their Second Amendment right.

“Isn’t that kind of the load-bearing wall of the ‘Don’t Tread on Me Flag’? Your snakes’s down to a newt. Your deeply felt constitutional principles are suddenly the knight in ‘Monty Python,’” Stewart quipped. “Come on, guys. Guns are your whole personality. Guns are your Zoom backgrounds. Your decorative lapel pins. Guns are how you show displeasure at documents. Guns are your Christmas cards.”

He added: “The crazy thing is the right has jettisoned the entire integrity and belief of their political worldview, the entire foundation of it, for a guy who really doesn’t give a f–k. You gave it all up.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.