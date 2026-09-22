Jon Stewart Tells Trump to Try ‘Presidenting Better’ Instead of Implementing White House Press Ban

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Jon Stewart laid into Donald Trump’s White House press ban, calling on the president to do “better” at his job after negative media coverage prompted the ousting of CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

The comedian addressed the press ban during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he torched Trump for being openly “against the Constitution.”

“But first, as many of you have heard, if you’ve been following the news, the hottest spot in D.C. has just changed their door policy,” Stewart said at the start of his monologue before cutting to news footage recapping the White House press ban.

Specifically, “The Daily Show” played footage of Trump defending his decision to ban CNN, MS NOW and Politico, in which he called the outlets “sick” for writing “purposely negative stories.”

“Have you tried presidenting better?” Stewart hit back. “You could ban the press or you could be a better f–king president. I mean, give the press something to work with.”

He added: “Oh, here’s a positive story. I never thought my car could take $140 worth of gas in such a small tank. I had no idea. Hurrah.”

As Stewart went on, he pondered whether “[we’ve] ever had a president just flat out in the Oval Office come out against the Constitution.”

“What kind of a sick country doesn’t allow unlimited warrantless search and seizure?” Stewart quipped. “I mean, that’s not the North Korea I grew up in.”

Stewart playfully feigned giving Trump the benefit of the doubt, telling his studio audience: “I’m sure there’s a very thorough and thought out legal framework and rationale for why this is not a free press ban.”

At this moment, the show’s editors cut back to Trump specifically calling it a “ban on the free press.”

“‘Are you talking about my authoritarian crackdown? … Is that the ban you’re referring?’” Stewart said doing his best Trump impression. He continued, “He gives no f–ks. He doesn’t even respect us enough to pretend he’s bound by our Constitution.”

“Yeah, no, yeah, we’re doing the press ban. The truth is, I’d like to kill you. Or send you all to camps, you know,” Stewart ripped while once again doing his Trump impression. “But look, I still got two more years.”

For Stewart’s full commentary on the White House press ban, watch his entire monologue below.

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“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.