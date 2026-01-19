Jon Stewart Says Calls for Him to Run for Office Are Sign of ‘Desperation’ | Video

Jon Stewart thinks it’s very kind of people to suggest he and other late night hosts should run for political office, but that it’s a sign of “desperation.” According to the “Daily Show” host, the suggestion itself just shows a deep public “dissatisfaction.”

Stewart was hit with the suggestion once again this week, as it was caught in the latest episode of Comedy Central’s “After the Cut” for the late night show. The idea was met by loud cheers from the audience, which Stewart conceded was “very kind.” He was also quick to note that anyone wanting that at all feels crazy.

“I cannot tell you how wild it is to have people even think that having the power over their lives is something they would appreciate that you have,” he said.

Speaking seriously, Stewart took a swing at what might actually be motivating the question, and noted that he’s not the only late night host to be asked it. Stephen Colbert and others have faced the same.

“This is a question that comes up a lot, and I think it speaks to — if I may, and I don’t know the motivation — it speaks to this desperation and dissatisfaction that we have with the status quo,” Stewart said. “And so then you see somebody on television, who’s saying some of the things that resonate with you, and you think, ‘Well, f–k it!’ It really is — ‘I think you should be president’ is the line that comes right after ‘F–k it.’”

Play video

Stewart joked that it feels more like a curse being thrust upon him, suggesting he run things, but also admitted that he understands the feeling that’s causing it.

“I think we have a shared feeling of helplessness,” he said, poking fun at the fact that people are being told to ignore their “lying eyes.” But, Stewart did offer some hope to the crowd.

“The one thing that I will say is, the institutions may be wanting, and may be failing, but the people aren’t,” he said. “You know, people keep saying, ‘Oh, this guy’s Hitler.’ No, he’s not. And I’ll tell you why he’s not; Hitler was popular. This guy’s not.”

You can watch Stewart’s full thoughts in the video above.