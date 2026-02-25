Joy Behar Admits She Would Bend to Trump if He Could Get Her Family Out of Jail: ‘I Would Trash Him Afterwards’ | Video

Toying with a hypothetical on Tuesday’s “Behind the Table” podcast, “The View” co-host Joy Behar admitted she would bend her knee to President Trump if it meant getting her family out of jail – but only for a bit.

In conversation with executive produce Brian Teta, Behar touched on recent “The View” guest host Savannah Chrisley and her support for Trump. Chrisley has said she’s identified as Republican for a long time, but turned to Trump after her parents served two years in prison for tax evasion, fraud and conspiracy before he pardoned them.

Behar said it is easy to be a Republican without supporting Trump, but she might also be pro-Trump if her family ever needed an out-of-jail card.

“You can be a Republican and still be anti-Donald Trump,” Behar said. “He’s not a Republican. People are getting hip to that now. You see the polls, they’re going, everybody’s turning on him. He’s going to go out there tonight right behind the eight ball, and he knows it, too, which makes him more hyperbolic. He’ll be bragging about not only can he read, he can run, he can walk.”

She added after asked by Teta if she would support him for her family’s freedom like Chrisley: “I would do it, of course, for my family. But then I would trash him afterwards … But I don’t come from a family like that.”

Atlanta-based millionaire Todd Chrisley started out in real estate before pivoting to reality TV once the 2008 recession hit his company Chrisley Asset Management. Chrisley and his second wife Julie received a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. Trump gave both a full pardon in May 2025. Savannah fought tirelessly for a presidential pardon to free her parents and even spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

A new Lifetime docuseries titled “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality” premiered in September 2025. It gave viewers an “unfiltered, deeply personal look” at the family’s journey and introduces the real Chrisleys as they navigate this new chapter.