‘The View’ Hosts Push Back With Receipts After Savannah Chrisley Insists Trump Isn’t Racist: ‘Savannah, Sweetheart’

“The View” guest host Savannah Chrisley repeatedly insisted that President Trump is not racist on Thursday morning, but her temporary co-hosts weren’t entertaining that idea. The women immediately pushed back with proof of the contrary.

The argument came as moderator Whoopi Goldberg teed up a Hot Topic by noting that the president is facing criticisms for sending “mixed messages” during Black History Month, most recently for calling Rev. Jesse Jackson a “good man” but also “piece of work” while remembering the civil rights leader. Guest host Savannah Chrisley immediately stated that she understands the upset “wholeheartedly,” she also said it’s “so hard” for her to see people calling Trump a racist.

“He is a racist,” host Sunny Hostin fired back without hesitation.

Chrisley insisted that Trump couldn’t be racist, because “he saved one of my best friend’s live, a Black woman.”

“So he has a Black friend. He’s a racist,” Hostin once again returned.

As Chrisley doubled down once more, Whoopi stepped in to explain to her why many, many others disagree with her.

“When you target DEI programs with executive office, with executive orders, your first week in office, arguing that the policies undermine national unity,” Whoopi began listing. “When you share racist posts about the Obamas, when you pursue the death penalty for The Exonerated Five after you knew they had been exonerated, these are the reasons that his behavior is so hard.”

“And I don’t know whether you know about this, but in the 70s, he was accused of discriminating against Black tenants, because he wouldn’t rent to them!” she continued.

Chrisley promptly questioned whether that last one was just an accusation, which the hosts assured her was actually proven in court.

Whoopi also called out Trump’s words about immigrants, particularly the treatment of those without any kind of criminal record, while host Sara Haines called out the removal of web pages honoring Black military figures, and Hostin circled back to the racist post about the Obamas.

Chrisley agreed that the White House failed in its handling of that video but still, she pushed back, insisting the post was the fault of a staffer. This was depsite Hostin playing a clip of Karoline Leavitt assuring press that any posts on Truth Social are directly from the president. Chrisley also insisted Trump couldn’t be racist because HBCUs “got permanent funding under the Trump administration.”

“That funding was started, Savannah, sweetheart, before Donald Trump got into office,” Hostin returned, earning applause from the audience.