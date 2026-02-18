‘The View’: Whoopi Apologizes to ‘ANTM’ Contestant for Laughing at Stage Fall Years Ago, Maintains ‘It Was Funny as Hell’

“Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” is now streaming on Netflix, and in it, you’ll notice a moment from “The View,” in which host Whoopi Goldberg laughs at a gaffe from one of the contestants. On Wednesday morning, the ABC moderator apologized for doing so — but maintained she still finds it funny.

During her season on the reality show, Alexandra Underwood was knocked off the runway by a swinging pendulum prop, which thoroughly amused Whoopi at the time. So much so, in fact, that Whoopi made it a topic on “The View,” and showed it to the other hosts at the time while cracking up.

“This was, to me, one of the funniest things I had ever seen in my life,” Whoopi noted on Thursday morning.

At that, host Sara Haines argued that Whoopi maybe shouldn’t say that if she was trying to express an apology, which the moderator conceded to. She then offered said apology, but also doubled down on her take.

“I’m sorry I laughed at this. I couldn’t help it. It was funny as hell,” Whoopi said. “But I am telling you, it’s one of the funniest things — if I had to point to something, it is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”

“What she means is she’s sorry she’s still laughing about it,” Haines cut in.

Stifling her chuckles, Whoopi agreed, and host Joy Behar joked that, next week, Whoopi would apologize for her joke this week.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.