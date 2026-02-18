‘The View’ Hosts Scold Joy Behar for Asking Mark Wahlberg the Worst Thing He Did as a Teen: ‘I’m Not Gonna Let You Ask That’

Just one day after “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg shut down co-host Joy Behar when she tried to ask a question about drugs, Behar was denied again on Wednesday. This time though, it was by more than just Whoopi.

The moment came as Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie appeared on the ABC talk show to discuss Hallow’s Pray40 Lent Prayer Challenge. During the interview, Wahlberg detailed his journey with religion, and noted that he got into a lot of trouble as a teen, and strives to help other kids avoid making mistakes he did. At that, Behar asked, “What was the worst thing you did?”

The moment drew startled reactions from host Sara Haines and guest host Savannah Chrisley, and Whoopi immediately cut her off.

“You know what, I’m not gonna let you ask that question,” she said.

Of course, Wahlberg’s transgressions as a teenager are well-documented. The actor famously pled guilty to assault as a teen, after participating in racially motivated attacks, and served time in jail. He has since made amends with one of the people he attacked.

Behar pushed back a bit, leading to a mostly inaudible exchange as the women talked over each other and Wahlberg tried to come up with an answer. Eventually, he did, though he wasn’t specific.

“The worst thing that I did was probably follow others when I should’ve been more of a leader,” he said. “But that’s very, very difficult to do at a young age, when you’re easily influenced, and in a bad area.”

“See? Good answer,” Behar retorted.

