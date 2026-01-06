Joy Behar Can’t Wait for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Return to ‘The View’: ‘The Enemy of My Enemy Is My Friend’ | Video

Joy Behar “can’t wait” for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s return to “The View.”

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, the co-host looked forward to MTG being back on the program. The ex representative from Georgia had a falling out with Donald Trump in late 2025, which led her to a number of media appearances on more left-leaning programs, including “The View.”

“I can’t wait to see her again, see what she’s up to,” Behar said ahead of Greene’s slated Jan. 7 appearance.

The host went on to explain that while she does forgive, she does not forget. The hope is that mindset lends itself well to her and the rest of “The View” table’s second conversation with Greene.

Behar continued with the classic adage: “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

MTG returns to the show on Wednesday after first appearing on “The View” back in early November. The representative announced Nov. 21 that she was resigning from Congress amid a very public falling out with Trump over the Epstein Files and the funding bill that shut the government down for a historic 43 days. Her last day was Jan. 5.

“The View” featured Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Tuesday – the day before Greene’s return – and gave her peer praise for speaking out against the president. However, Crockett was skeptical on whether Greene had really changed amid her schism from MAGA.

“Listen, I can only hope that she’s changed,” Crockett said. “I don’t quite believe it, but I do want people to give her grace, to the extent that she is doing something that, honestly, most of the boys are too afraid to do.”

She added: “I also feel like it’s a bit cowardly, though, to then just quit. Because, the heat that she’s facing because she’s on the opposite side of him — imagine what I get.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.