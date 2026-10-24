Karoline Leavitt Confirms Trump Is ‘Flirting’ With the Idea of Turning Press Briefing Room Into a Pool

Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Donald Trump is “flirting” with the idea of turning the White House press briefing room into a pool.

During a Friday appearance on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” the former White House Press Secretary addressed recent reports regarding a potential renovation of the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, confirming that the idea has been on the president’s mind.

“So, I see now he wants to get rid of the press pool in the White House and make it into an actual swimming pool,” host Bill Maher grilled Leavitt Friday evening. “Did you see that?”

“Yes, I have seen it,” Leavitt responded. “Look, it was a swimming pool at one time. In fact, if you go down the stairs, underneath where the briefing room is, you can actually see the tile from where the pool used to be.”

She added: “So, he just maybe wants to restore it to all of its glory. I don’t know if he’ll do it, but he’s been flirting with [the idea].”

Maher admitted he wasn’t too rattled at the idea of Trump undertaking the additional renovation project, sharing he didn’t “give a s–t” about the uproar surrounding the president’s ballroom project.

“I like the ballroom. America does need a ballroom,” Maher said. “It’s the United States of America. We’re not having dinner in the grass.”

Leavitt’s comments about the briefing room come three days after the New York Times reported that Trump talked on more than one occasion about reverting the space back into a swimming pool. Per the report, the president discussed moving the press corps from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room during one of his final meetings with Leavitt.

The White House then did not deny the report, with Communications Director Steven Cheung saying “all options remain on the table.”

“America is rightly distrustful of the fake news media because they fabricate stories based off lies and sources who are not even privy to any type of information,” Cheung said in a statement to media. “All options remain on the table, and we will make an announcement when appropriate.”