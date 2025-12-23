‘Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender’ Skips Theatrical Release, Will Debut on Paramount+

“The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender” won’t be getting a theatrical release but instead premiere straight on Paramount+.

Despite previous reports stating that the anticipated sequel to Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series would get a big screen release, it was announced Tuesday that the film would be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in Fall 2026. It will join the upcoming “Avatar: Seven Havens” series on the streamer.

Korean singer-songwriter Eric Nam will voice Aang in the film, which is set years after the beloved Nickelodeon series and will follow him in his young adult years. “Rugrats” and “Fairly OddParents” voice star Dionne Quan will play Toph while Canadian TV star Jessica Matten will play Katara. Dave Bautista and Steven Yeun are also set to star in the film alongside other big names, including Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan.

“The Avatar Universe has captivated audiences for two decades, and Paramount+ is proud to be the exclusive streaming home for its beloved animated incarnation,” Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, said. “‘The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender’ and ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ represent the next evolution of storytelling from Avatar Studios—bringing together remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera to deliver the epic adventures and emotional depth fans have come to expect. These additions, alongside ‘The Legend of Korra’ and the original series, solidify Paramount+ as the destination for the animated Avatar Universe.”

The series, “Avatar: Seven Havens,” picks up after the events of the first two shows as a young girl discovers she’s the next Avatar after Korra. Unfortunately, after a world-shattering cataclysm, the young Earth-bending Avatar is viewed as humanity’s destroyer rather than it’s savior and she’s hunted mercilessly for her power.