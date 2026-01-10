‘Love Island: All Stars’ Suspends Filming 3rd Season Due to Wildfires in South Africa

Filming of the third season of “Love Island: All Stars” has been suspended due to ongoing wildfires in South Africa, the show’s social media team announced Saturday.

“Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed,” a message shared on Instagram read. “Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of ‘Love Island: All Stars’ will be delayed until a date to be confirmed.”

The season was set to premiere on Monday, January 12, with Maya Jama returning as host. The show films close to its air date to allow viewers to interact with the goings-on in the villa.

Familiar faces returning to the villa include Shaq Muhammad (Season 9), Jess Harding (Season 10), Belle Hassan (Season 5), Whitney Adebayo (Season 10), Sean Stone (Season 11), and Tommy Bradley (Season 12).

ITV promoted the upcoming season as recently as January 5. “It’s giving summer in January ☀️ We’re bringing back the icons, the heartbreakers, and the absolute vibes. Your 2026 All Stars line-up are back to finish what they started!” the British broadcaster captioned a cast photo.