‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ Renewed for Season 2 With New Cast

Peacock’s “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” spinoff will be back for another season, but now the spotlight is on the flagship’s Season 7 cast — with some notable exceptions.

Season 2 of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” includes winners (and now exes) Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal, Iris Kendall and TJ Palma, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker and Coco Watson.

Two of the couples who have lasted in the real world, Nic and Olandria and Chelley and Ace, are not listed on the cast of for the Peacock spinoff set to premiere in early 2026. Huda, who found herself in hot water last week after laughing off the use of a racial slur against Olandria, is also not involved.

Season 1 of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” was Peacock’s No. 1 highest-reaching unscripted original debut season ever on the platform, according to the platform. It starred the entire Season 6 cast of “Love Island USA,” sans Rob. Season 7 of “Love Island USA” garnered 18.4 billion minutes viewed during its six-week run, making it Peacock’s most-watched original season of all time.

The second season of “Beyond the Villa” starts shooting next week. Jeremiah Brown, Amaya Espinal and Iris Kendall will appear at BravoCon on Nov. 16 for a panel on the main stage to discuss their time in and outside the villa.

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa” is produced by ITV America in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Brian Appel, Tom Ciaccio and Blake Garrett executive produce the series, alongside Chet Fenster.