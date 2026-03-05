‘Love Story’ Hits 25 Million Hours Viewed, FX’s Most-Watched Limited Series Ever on Disney+ and Hulu

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” is shattering streaming records for FX, becoming the network’s most-watched limited series ever on Disney+ and Hulu.

Since its Feb. 12 premiere, which included a three-episode drop, “Love Story” has tallied up over than 25 million hours of the first five episodes, per internal viewership data from Disney.

The series’ audience has grown with each weekly drop, with viewership for the most recent installment, Episode 5, up 51% compared to the premiere three weeks ago.

As “Love Story” kickstarts cultural conversation surrounding Bessette Kennedy’s fashion, searches for both JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy on TikTok grew 9100% in the last month, with #lovestory generating more than 21 million global posts.

More to come …