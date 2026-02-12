‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’ Episode Release Guide

Ryan Murphy is back once again with a new anthology, and this time, it centers on real people. And really famous people, at that.

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” tells the story of JFK Jr. (Paul Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon), one of the most memorable couples of the 20th century. According to the synopsis, the series “explores the undeniable chemistry, whirlwind courtship and high-profile marriage” of the couple, and digs into how the duo handled the spotlight of fame.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new FX on Hulu series.

When does it premiere?

The series officially kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Is it streaming or on broadcast?

Both! You’ll be able to watch it live on FX and also on Hulu, as well as internationally on Disney+.

How many episodes are there?

In total, there will be nine episodes of “‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.”

When do new episodes come out?

FX on Hulu opted for a hybrid release on this one, meaning that the show will premiere with multiple episodes, before it drops weekly. Here’s how the schedule shakes out:

Episodes 1-3: Premieres Thursday, Feb. 12 at. 9 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Premieres Thursday, Feb. 19 at. 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Premieres Thursday, Feb. 26 at. 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Premieres Thursday, March 5 at. 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Premieres Thursday, March 12 at. 9 p.m. ET

Episode 8: Premieres Thursday, March 19 at. 9 p.m. ET

Episode 9 (finale): Premieres Thursday, March 26 at. 9 p.m. ET

Watch the trailer