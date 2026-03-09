Elle Fanning Juggles Baby Bills and Legal Woes After Turning to OnlyFans in ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Trailer

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” sees the chaotic aftermath of a student-professor affair after Elle Fanning’s Margo gets knocked up and is forced to drop out to pay for mounting baby bills — via OnlyFans.

In the trailer for David E. Kelley’s TV adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel, Margo’s professor (Michael Angarano) takes a special liking to her, and after one thing leads to another, Margo ends up pregnant, following in the footsteps of her mother (Michelle Pfeiffer).

“You chose to keep me [and] I ruined your life,” Margo laments to her mother while in the same position she was years ago, though her mother responds, “You ruined my life so pretty.”

With Margo resolved to keep the baby, she finds a source of income that works with her schedule in OnlyFans, explaining, “In order to earn income for my child, I have been doing some work on the Internet.”

While her work draws some reluctance from her father, former pro wrestler Jinx (Nick Offerman), he eventually gets on board, offering to babysit while Margo collaborates with other creators. She still can’t win though, with her professor and baby daddy soon calling her fitness for being a parent into question, saying in a legal proceeding, “You have no money, you have no plan and you simulate sex acts with aliens.” “I am the alien!” Margo yells back before lunging across the table at him.

It’s then that we first see a glimpse at Nicole Kidman, who seems to play Margo’s lawyer. “I’ve come across a lot of people in life who need to apologize, you will not be one of them,” she says in the Monday trailer.

The series also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Rico Nasty, Lindsey Normington and Thaddea Graham.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” premieres April 15 with three episodes, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays through May 20.