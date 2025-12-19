‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Won’t Return for Season 2 at Paramount+

The international saga of “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” is not moving forward.

The Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo–led spinoff of CBS’ long-running “NCIS” franchise will not return for a second season on Paramount+, though Season 1 will remain on the platform alongside prior seasons of the flagship series and its spin-offs.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story,” Weatherly and de Pablo said in a statement. “Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after.”

“Tony & Ziva,” a longtime passion project for EPs Weatherly and de Pablo and created by John McNamara, debuted No. 8 on Nielsen’s streaming charts, gathering 371 million viewing minutes with the Sept. 4 drop of its first three episodes. Viewership skewed older, with 80% of the audience falling into the 50+ age bracket per Nielsen data. The show dropped off the charts in subsequent weeks, with the finale airing in October.

The 10-episode season ended with Tony, Ziva, their daughter Tali (Isla Gie) and the rest of the team solving an intricate case that took them across Europe. The couple, long beloved by “NCIS” fans, also managed to work through decades-worth of baggage to start dating again — securing their happy ending.

Weatherly, de Pablo and McNamara were open about their interest in continuing the series beyond Season 1 in separate interviews with TheWrap. But with Paramount+ leadership changing after the company’s merger with Skydance this year, Netflix alum and new Paramount direct to consumer chair Cindy Holland is set to make her mark on the platform’s content slate.

Along with de Pablo, Weatherly and Gie, “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” starred Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Terence Maynard and James D’Arcy. McNamara served as showrunner. The series was executive produced by McNamara, de Pablo, Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals and Mairzee Almas. The series is produced by CBS Studios.