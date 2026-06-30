Netflix Recreates Gene Wilder’s Voice With AI for ‘Willy Wonka’ Competition Series

For Netflix’s new “Willy Wonka” reality series, they are betting a bit more on pure nostalgia than pure imagination — and a dash of artificial intelligence, as the series will recreate Gene Wilder’s voice using the new tech.

The streamer unveiled the trailer Tuesday for “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket,” a reality contest series playing with the iconography of Roald Dahl’s iconic book “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.” The series will also harken back to the original “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” movie adaptation by featuring an AI reconstruction of Wilder’s voice.

“More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance,” said Karen B. Wilder, Gene’s wife, on behalf of the family estate.

“Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades.”

“There’s no turning back now,” the AI voice says at the end of the trailer.

The iconic comic actor of course played Willy Wonka in the first cinematic adaptation of Dahl’s children’s book, a film directed by Mel Stuart with a screenplay by Dahl. Two other actors have played Wonka in big-screen adaptations: Johnny Depp (in Tim Burton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) and Timothée Chalamet (in Paul King’s “Wonka,” soon to get a sequel). Taika Waititi will soon voice Willy in Netflix’s animated film “Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory,” helmed by Elaine Bogan and Jared Stern.

But Netflix went back to the original Willy Wonka actor for their competition series, which sees 12 Golden Ticket winners (split into six pairs) vying for a grand prize. Rusty Goffe, who played an Oompa Loompa in the original film, will also appear in the series.

“Once inside, contestants must navigate a series of Wonka’s games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally,” a press release reads. “In this high-stakes social experiment, players will journey through the factory’s wondrous and unpredictable landscape, adapting, strategizing, and withstanding the unknown while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos.”

Predictably, the trailer drew some criticism on social media for the use of AI to approximate Wilder’s voice. The series marks the latest collaboration between Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company, which it acquired back in 2021.

“Doing this to Gene Wilder is so gross. Although in the end, it still sounds like every robotic AI voice you have heard,” said @MisterCoat on X. “Just hire someone to play Willy Wonka. Even the Wonka Experience in Glasgow did that.”

“Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” will premiere Sept. 23 on Netflix, with a two-part finale on Sept. 30.