‘New Girl’ Star Max Greenfield Says He’s ‘Seen Scripts’ for Revival: ‘As Far as I Know, It’s Happening’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Max Greenfield gave an update on a potential “New Girl” revival during an interview on “Today,” telling hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones that he’s already read scripts for new episodes by series creator Liz Meriwether.

“I’m not going to play the game. As far as I know, it’s happening,” Greenfield said. “I’m just going to say Liz Meriwether came out on social media and she was all nervous. Liz was very concerned. She texted us, like ‘I said these things. I don’t know if there’s any more stories to tell.’ She’s full of them.”

“New Girl” ran for seven seasons on Fox, concluding its run in 2018, but the sitcom has only continued to strengthen its following in the streaming era. There’s been ongoing speculation regarding a potential revival that would reunite Greenfield with stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone for several years now.

Play video

“I’ve seen scripts,” Greenfield continued. “She’s written them. They’re amazing.”

Meriwether herself acknowledged the prospect of returning to “New Girl” in an interview with TheWrap promoting her new series, the Hulu crime thriller “Furious” starring Emmy Rossum.

“I feel like everybody who was involved in that show is doing such interesting work right now. And I don’t know, I don’t fully get the reboot thing. … I don’t know if there’s more, in my mind, of things I want to say,” Meriwether said. “If I had another thing that I felt like I had to say, I would say it. But I think that it’s also not totally up to me.”

Greenfield made an appearance on “Today” to promote his new film “Don’t Say Good Luck,” starring Sunny Sandler as a teenager whose high school theater show gets complicated after facing a family crisis. The Happy Madison production releases to Netflix on Aug. 14.