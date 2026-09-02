HBO’s New ‘Harry Potter’ Trailer Brings Snape, Hedwig, Trolls and More

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A new trailer for HBO’s “Harry Potter” series arrived by owl on Wednesday morning, and conveniently enough, Hedwig came right with — as did proper footage of Professors Snape, McGonagall, Dumbledore and more.

Fans got mere glimpses of each of them in the first trailer, but in this one, it’s Janet McTeer’s McGonagall that kicks everything off, explaining the sorting ceremony to the first years. Through her voiceover, the trailer gives a formal introduction to the core trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

Watch the trailer below.

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As in the books and films, Harry begs the Sorting Hat not to put him in Slytherin, and gets his wish, joining the Gryffindor house instead.

With that, John Lithgow’s Dumbledore kicks off the magical feast, with food popping right out of the tables. The footage then becomes a montage of Harry finding his place — and his friends — at school, with encouragement from McGonagall to work hard.

He gets less encouragement from Paapa Essiedu’s Professor Snape, who mocks Harry’s lack of ability in the classroom, as he is prone to do.

The footage also gives fans their first glimpses of Harry’s beloved owl Hedwig, Wizard’s chess — both the normal game and the giant one that Harry and his friends will eventually have to play as a trial for the Philosopher’s Stone — a troll in the dungeon (thought you ought to know) and, of course, the first tease of the magical item at the center of the first book: the Philosopher’s Stone.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” begins streaming on HBO Max this Christmas.