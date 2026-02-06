Odessa A’Zion Marvels Over Timothée Chalamet’s Sphere Stunt Since He’s Afraid of Heights | Video

Timothée Chalamet may have pulled off an impressive promo stunt when he stood on top of The Sphere in Las Vegas for “Marty Supreme,” but his co-star Odessa A’Zion is certain that he was terrified while doing it.

Stopping by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, the “I Love LA” breakout reflected on the many exciting things she’s gotten to do in recent months, thanks to the press tour for “Marty Supreme.” One moment in particular that A’Zion loved was getting to go to the top of the Empire State Building. According to the actress, she wasn’t scared, but Chalamet was “horrified.”

“This man was like, clinging to everything around him,” she said. “Yes, I felt like little brother energy, must protect.”

So, when A’Zion saw Chalamet standing atop The Sphere in Vegas, which was made to look like a giant ping pong ball, she was shocked.

“And I know he was s–tting his pants,” A’Zion said bluntly, earning a laugh from the audience.

Indeed, back in December, Chalamet posted a video on Instagram of himself strapped in on top of the Las Vegas performance venue, promoting the Christmas release of “Marty Supreme.” Chalamet was alone on the building, with the footage being captured by drone, and with it, he became the first person to ever pop up on top of The Sphere.

It was part of an extensive promotional campaign, one which also included renting a blimp and more.

You can watch Odessa A’Zion’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.