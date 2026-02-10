‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Pits The Straw Hats Against Baroque Works

The “One Piece” Season 2 trailer finally dropped and showed Luffy and the Going Merry crew squaring off against the Baroque Works assassins.

The second season of the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga and anime hit finally lands on Netflix after over two years and the new trailer promises the action and hijinks of the Straw Hat Pirates are still well intact.

After spending Season 1 gathering a ship and a crew, the second season finds Luffy and crew finally setting out on the Grand Line in search of the fabled One Piece treasure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-XxKVxZ2fU

“My friends,” Luffy says. “We put together an amazing crew, made it to the Grand Line, and now we’re one step closer to our dreams. So lets celebrate!”

But not everything is ideal out on the Grand Line. The crew is now being hunted by the deadly Baroque Works assassins and they may be all the Going Merry squad can handle.

“These Baroque Works guys are different. They’re crazy powerful, but they’re nothing we can’t take on.”

“One Piece” Season 2 debuts on March 10 on Netflix and stars Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). The second season adds Mikaela Hoover to the cast as the voice of Chopper.

Not only has “One Piece” already been renewed for a third season, but the show went into production back in November 2025 which means the wait for new episodes after Season 2 should be shorter.

Season 1 spent eight weeks on Netflix’s list of the Global Top 10 English-language shows, reaching No. 1 in over 75 countries. It also made history as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at No. 1 in Japan. The show has amassed nearly 100 million views and ranks as one of Netflix’s most downloaded shows of all time.