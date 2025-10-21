‘One Piece’ Season 2 Unveils First Look at Giants Brogy and Dorry | Exclusive Photos

“One Piece” is diving into the land of the giants, and TheWrap has your exclusive first look at new characters Brogy and Dorry ahead of Season 2.

The first season of “One Piece” largely followed Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) as he assembled his makeshift crew and prepared to enter The Grand Line — the dangerous route that’s believed to lead voyagers to the ultimate pirate treasure, the One Piece. After several physics-defying fights, Season 2 will see the Going Merry ship and the Straw Hat crew finally enter The Grand Line. And that means meeting Brogy and Dorry.

The two captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates, Luffy and his crew first met Brogy and Dorry during the manga and anime’s Little Garden arc. When the Straw Hats first encountered these massive warriors, the two were feuding over the size of a fish. It’s only after the Straw Hats arrived on the island that these two former best friends made up. As the story continued, Brogy and Dorry remained Luffy’s allies.

Bringing these two characters to life proves that Netflix isn’t holding back when it comes to the CGI budget for “One Piece.” Dorry is played by Werner Coetser, best known for starring in the soap opera “7de Laan,” and Brogy is played by Brendan Murray, known for “24 Hours to Live” and “Raised by Wolves.”

Complete with the tagline “Untouched since the age of the dinosaurs,” check out the teaser image for the upcoming “One Piece” episode below:

“One Piece” Season 2 teaser (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Netflix also shared some other stills from the episode, which involve a standoff between Dorry and Brogy, Luffy happily hiking and the cowardly Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) predictably running away.

Brendan Murry as Brogy, Werner Coetser as Dory in Season 2 of “One Piece” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in Season 2 of “One Piece” (Photo Credit: Casey Crafford/Netflix)

Jacob Romero as Usopp in Season 2 of “One Piece” (Photo Credit: Casey Crafford/Netflix)

“I’ve always been blessed to have people to look up to in my life, but this really took it to a whole new level,” Gibson joked to TheWrap when asked about the upcoming episode. “[It was] definitely a challenging technical feat to still create dynamic scenes while acting to the sky, but the production always finds unbelievably skilled ways to tackle and ground the world for us as performers.”

The actor added that one of his favorite parts of filming the above episode involved eating from a giant spoon. “We all took turns sitting in it,” he said.

As for which new episode in Season 2 he’s most excited for fans to see, Gibson is unsure. “I have a feeling a lot of people are gonna struggle to pick a favorite episode this season,” he teased.

Typically, episodes of “One Piece” follow the Straw Hat pirates as they either make friends or enemies with the latest wild pirate crew. It’s likely that Brogy and Dorry will only be prominently featured in one episode, but be warned: characters on the open sea have a habit of reappearing, especially when they’re several stories tall.

“One Piece” Season 2 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but new episodes are expected to premiere in 2026.