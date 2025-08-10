‘One Piece’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at Netflix, Ian Stokes Joins Joe Tracz as Co-Showrunner

Netflix announced Saturday at the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo that the hit live-action adaptation scored an early Season 3 renewal before dropping the first teaser for Season 2. Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner for the third season following Matt Owens’ departure.

The official teaser for the second season of Netflix’s “One Piece” series — titled “One Piece: Into the Grand Line” — gave fans a new look at Monkey D. Luffy and the continuing adventures of his crew of Straw Hat Pirates. As the title suggests, this season sees the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line as they search for the titular treasure, the One Piece. The trailer introduced a slew of new and returning faces, bringing more characters from the iconic manga and anime to live-action, with fan favorites like Tony Tony Chopper now along for the ride.

“Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ‘One Piece,’ returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet,” a logline from Netflix reads. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

You can watch the teaser for “One Piece: Into the Grand Line” below.

In 2024, Joe Tracz joined Matt Owens as a co-showrunner (as well as a writer and EP) for the second season of the live-action series. Owens announced in March of 2025 that he would be stepping away from the show for mental health reasons. Netflix lists Tracz and Ian Stokes as co-showrunners, writers and EPs for the newly announced Season 3.

The announcement of Season 3 is surely a welcome one for fans, as Netflix remains committed to portraying the sprawling story of “One Piece.” The original manga by Eiichiro Oda contained more than 100 volumes, selling 500 million copies worldwide. The “One Piece” anime, which began in 1999, remains ongoing to this day with more than 20 seasons and well over 1,000 episodes.

“One Piece: Into the Grand Line” will release on Netflix in 2026. Season 3 will begin production in South Africa later this year.