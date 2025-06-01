Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Casts Mikaela Hoover to Voice Tony Tony Chopper, Beloved Straw Hat Pirate | Video

“One Piece” has found its Tony Tony Chopper.

Mikaela Hoover will voice the manga’s iconic character while also providing facial capture for the live-action series, Netflix revealed during Saturday’s Tudum fan event in Los Angeles.

The cast of the show shared a first-look at the character while teasing things to come in Season 2, watch the clip below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT0r90co_EA

Hoover’s other credits include working with James Gunn on both “Superman” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and appearing in “Beef,” also at Netflix.

Chopper is the latest and one of the most beloved members of the Straw Hat pirates and was teased for their Season 2 appearance long before the casting. He joins the rest of the crew returning from Season 1 including Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

This is the latest in a long list of major castings for “One Piece’” Season 2 that should excite fans of the manga. Among the biggest include Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, one of the biggest antagonists in the “One Piece” franchise, as well as Callum Kerr (“Monarch”) as Smoker, another antagonist who was teased at the end of Season 1.

Other additions for Season 2 are Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday; Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha; Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk; Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra; Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy; Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5; Clive Russell as Crocus; Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9; David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3; Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine; Julia Rehwald as Tashigi; Rob Colletti as Wapol; Ty Keogh as Dalton; and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Despite all the additions for the second season, the show is losing one name – co-showrunner Matt Owens who announced on social media back in March that he was stepping away for mental health reasons.

“The last six years working on the live-action One Piece have been a life-changing journey,” he wrote. “A dream come true. It’s also been A LOT. So I’m stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health,” Owens wrote on Instagram. “For now I’m gonna take a breath, do some therapy, try and rank up in Marvel Rivals, and come back refreshed for the new adventures that await.”

“One Piece” Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2026.