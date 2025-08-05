‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Becomes No. 4 Most-Watched English Language Netflix Movie of All Time, Securing 158 Million Views

“KPop Demon Hunters” made Netflix history during the week of July 28, becoming the streamer’s fourth most-watched English-language movie to date. In the seven weeks since its debut, the action musical secured 158.8 million views.

The animated movie from Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans has now been more widely watched in its first 90 days than Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner’s “The Adam Project,” Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” Cameron Diaz and Jaime Foxx’s “Back in Action,” Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind,” Ryan Gosling’s “The Gray Man,” Millie Bobby Brown’s “Damsel” and Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes.” It also bumped “We Can Be Heroes” out of Netflix’s top 10 most popular English-language movies list.

And since the 90-day cutoff for “KPop Demon Hunters” won’t happen until mid-September, chances are high that ranking will only be going up, up, up.

Despite the success of Netflix’s latest hit, Rumi, Mira and Zoey weren’t in the most-watched English-language film during the week of July 28. That honor belongs to the Sandman. Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2” maintained its No. 1 status for the second week in a row, bringing in another 40.8 million views. Additionally, the original “Happy Gilmore” came in fourth place on the list with 11.3 million views. “My Oxford Year,” the rom-com starring Sofia Carson, took the No. 3 spot with 24.6 million views. Finally, 2024’s “Gladiator II” rounded out the English-language movies list in fifth place with 8.5 million views.

As for the English-language TV list, the Eric Bana and Sam Neill drama “Untamed” took the No. 1 spot for the third week in a row, securing an additional 12.2 million views. That’s impressive considering the Netflix show everyone seems to be talking about is “The Hunting Wives.” That drama only secured 5.8 million views in its second week on the Netflix top 10 list. True crime had a big week on the television front with “Amy Bradley Is Missing” coming in third place (4.2 million views) and “Conversations With a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes” coming in fourth (3.4 million views). That was followed by the second and last season of “The Sandman,” which saw 2.8 million views during its fifth week on the list.

Non-English language shows were the next most-watched category during the week in question, led by the Mexican thriller “Unspeakable Sins” with 5.1 million views. It was then followed by the Korean criminal limited series “Trigger” (5 million views), the third season of “Squid Game” (3.9 million views), the Japanese children’s show “My Melody & Kuromi” (2.8 million views) and Season 2 of the anime “Dandadan” (2.7 million views).

The least watched category during the week of July 28 was non-English language movies. The psychological Indonesian thriller “A Normal Woman” took the top spot with 4 million views. That was then followed in second place by the German mystery “Brick” (3.3 million views), in third place by the Swedish thriller “An Honest Life” (2 million views), in fourth place by the Korean action-horror flick “Holy Night: Demon Hunters” (1.7 million views) and in fifth place by the Brazilian comedy “Almost Family” (1.6 million views). Though it’s No. 1 in South Korea, “Holy Night: Demon Hunters” is not currently available to watch in the United States.