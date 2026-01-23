‘Percy Jackson’: Here’s What Courtney B. Vance Said to the Cast and Crew on His First Day Taking Over for Lance Reddick

Courtney B. Vance made his debut as Zeus in the Season 2 finale of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” this week, taking over the role from the late, great Lance Reddick. And yes, Vance made it his first priority to honor his old friend the moment he stepped onto the set.

Reddick sadly passed away at age 60 in March of 2023, months before “Percy Jackson” even debuted on Disney+. In November of 2024, it was revealed that Vance would play the character going forward and, according to the actor, he was hesitant to do so.

“Completely hesitant, because he’s a dear, dear friend,” Vance told TheWrap. “I had heard that he had passed, and then all of a sudden this was presented to me. I said, ‘Oh, now I’ve got to really deal with the fact that he passed.’”

Vance agreed to take on the role, but immediately informed the team that, once he got to set, he’d have to say something to the cast and crew to honor Reddick. He refused to treat Zeus like it was just another part, and finale director Catriona McKenzie was thrilled to hear he wanted to take a moment for Reddick.

“I just, you know, wanted to acknowledge him and what a great man he was, and if they wouldn’t mind, ‘We could all just take a moment and honor him in whatever way you want to honor him in this moment of silence,’” Vance said.

“Afterwards, the crew and the cast were so grateful that I took that time for him,” he continued. “Also, by doing that for him, I set myself up for them to allow me in.”

Vance knew that everyone likely had their own unique relationship with Reddick. What he didn’t know — until we filled him in, at least — is that Tamara Smart, who plays Zeus’ daughter Thalia Grace on the show, had a particularly deep one. It was Reddick’s own wife who suggested producers take a look at Smart for the role, as the actress had previously played Reddick’s onscreen daughter and was close with the family.

“I didn’t know that she and Lance had that kind of relationship, that’s beautiful,” he said. “That’s absolutely beautiful. So, I know for her, that was a body blow, his passing. So I’m exceedingly glad, then, that I had a moment to honor him in that way.”

Vance and Smart share a contentious scene in the finale, in a major twist from the books (no spoilers here, but if you want them, you can find them here and here). Unfortunately, that meant that Vance and Smart had to be at odds, rather than building their own connection — but Vance promised “we’ll build that out” in Season 3.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” are now streaming on Disney+.