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The weight of the world is on Percy Jackson’s shoulders — this time, literally.

Disney+’s hit series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns for season 3 this week, adapting the third book in Rick Riordan’s series, “The Titan’s Curse.” Book fans will know that this is the part of the story where things get much darker, very fast, and this season will feature the show’s first real encounter with death.