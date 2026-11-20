The weight of the world is on Percy Jackson’s shoulders — this time, literally.
Disney+’s hit series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns for season 3 this week, adapting the third book in Rick Riordan’s series, “The Titan’s Curse.” Book fans will know that this is the part of the story where things get much darker, very fast, and this season will feature the show’s first real encounter with death.
The streamer is also changing up the show’s release schedule this season, and you won’t have to wait as long for new episodes.
Here’s what you need to know.
When does season 3 premiere?
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is returning earlier than usual this year, premiering on Disney+ on November 20. Normally, the show releases in early December.
How many episodes are there this season?
As usual, “Percy Jackson” will have eight episodes in season 3.
When do new episodes come out?
Disney+ typically does weekly releases for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” but this season, they’ve opted for a weekly batch release for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” That means you’ll get two new episodes per week, starting on November 20.
Here’s how the season shakes out:
- Episode 1: “My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong” — Premieres Friday, November 20
- Episode 2: “An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit” — Premieres Friday, November 20
- Episode 3: “I Learn How to Grow Zombies” — Premieres Friday, November 27
- Episode 4: “We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods” — Premieres Friday, November 27
- Episode 5: “I Have a Dam Problem” — Premieres Friday, December 4
- Episode 6: “I Wrestle Santa’s Evil Twin” — Premieres Friday, December 4
- Episode 7: “I Put on a Few Million Extra Pounds” — Premieres Friday, December 11
- Episode 8 (finale): “The Gods Vote How to Kill Us” — Premieres Friday, December 11
Will there be a season 4?
As of this writing, a fourth season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” hasn’t officially been greenlit, but we’ll keep you posted if and when that changes.