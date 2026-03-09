Phil Rosenthal’s ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Will Move to YouTube as Part of 2027 Banijay Deal

Phil Rosenthal’s culinary travel series will move from Netflix to YouTube in 2027 as part of the creator-turned-host’s new deal with Banijay Americas.

The Banijay deal will launch in 2027 with the “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator’s Lucky Bastards production banner.

This is not the first network change that the culinary series has seen. Rosenthal’s food series initially ran on PBS titled “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having.” The show rebranded to “Somebody Feed Phil” and ran for eight seasons on Netflix from 2018 to 2025.

“One of the things I always loved about Everybody Loves Raymond was that it was free to watch everywhere,” Rosenthal said. “We are thrilled to announce that ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ will move to YouTube, where our message of family, friendship, food, travel, and laughs can reach the most people.”

Rosenthal has entered a strategic global digital agreement with Banijay Americas and Banijay Rights to bring his brand into the digital ecosystem. New episodes of his series will move non-exclusively to a new Phil Rosenthal World YouTube Channel.

Deadline first reported the news.

Past seasons of the food travel series will still be available on Netflix, but YouTube will now be the central hub fro Rosenthal’s content. Banijay will provide end-to-end support for “Somebody Feed Phil” from production to digital channel management and monetization to global distribution.

“Our forward-thinking approach to YouTube and digital monetization is perfectly epitomized through this deal with Phil Rosenthal and Banijay Americas, as we continue to expand our YouTube, FAST and AVOD activity domestically and internationally,” Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights said.

Rosenthal is repped by Heroes and Villains Entertainment, UTA, and Felker Toczek Suddleson.