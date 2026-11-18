Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3, Episodes 5 and 6.

A cornerstone of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 is Galadriel’s reunion with her husband Celeborn – but that reunion is bound to create some drama between the pair and Sauron.

The fifth and sixth episodes of the third season are all about Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) reconnecting after the latter’s prison break in Episode 4. But Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is hot on their heels personally after learning all at once that Galadriel’s husband was not only locked up in one of his prisons but has now escaped. The look on his face learning about the prison break could be just general anger or it could be a deeper level of jealousy at Galadriel’s reunion.

“I think it could be either, right,” Vickers told TheWrap. “The beauty of it, and I think the beauty of Sauron in the show is the ambiguity sometimes around you see things and you can interpret them in multiple ways. I think in that specific moment, it’s quite complex because Galadriel has something that Sauron really needs, but it’s news to him that Celeborn is alive. I think he isn’t aware of where he is necessarily, even though it is a prison that I guess he is the CEO of. I don’t think he has sought out the information or necessarily cared enough in the last bit of time to go through all the prisoners. It probably puts him slightly on the back foot when he first sees him.”

In the new pair of episodes, Sauron captures Celeborn after the pair’s short-lived reconnection and uses him to lure her out into the open. It’s the way he explains to Celeborn how Galadriel will come – “She’ll come to you, she’ll come for me” – that certainly raised more eyebrows on just how jealous The Dark Lord really is.

Charlie Vickers in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 (Credit: Prime Video)

“I think there’s an element of, if not jealousy, in the sense of the human part of it, it’s more an ego thing,” Vickers added. “Like a power dynamic, and him trying to assert his dominance, assert himself.”

For Celeborn, he’s spent a thousand years locked up in the prison at Gundabad. Bower previously explained that he wanted to find the “joy and light” to the character who has spent so much time locked up while also knowing there will be some real “fragility” to him.

Lots can happen when you’re in prison for a thousand years and people can hear things. But with Elves living as long as they do, the question of what jealousy means to someone who lives forever certainly came up for Bower when he was diving into the character.

Jamie Campbell Bower in “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” (Ben Rothstein / Prime Video)

“That is a question that I did ask myself with regard to jealousy, because of course in Episode 5, there is the sort of reunion between Galadriel and Celeborn, and obviously he sees something that she is holding back, and I always kind of was like, I wonder if Sauron has entered that space that Celeborn and Galadriel held onto,” Bower said. “Charlie’s described it as cosmic. I think there’s lots of different places that you know love can exist within the cosmos. You know what I mean?”

He added: “But it was that thing for me where it was like, well, yeah, does he feel jealousy? But at the same time, he needs to be able to see the pain that it has caused Galadriel as well. So it’s about kind of holding space for the feeling that may be existing with him, but also seeing her fully and seeing what she’s experienced too.”