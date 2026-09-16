‘RJ Decker’ Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

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“R.J. Decker” is back for its second season, reuniting fans with their new favorite (albeit chaotic) private investigator.

Scott Speedman returns as R.J. Decker, and in the first episode of the season, he reunites with an old prison acquaintance. That should work out well, right? No, of course not. Said reunion “pulls R.J. into a string of daring bank heists,” all while the fallout from Victor Ochoa’s death deepens and Emi attempts to figure out who killed her father.

Here’s what you need to know.

When does Season 2 premiere?

The Season 2 premiere of “R.J. Decker” premieres on Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will air following the season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”

How many episodes are in this season?

Seven episodes.

When do new episodes come out?

You’ll be able to watch new episodes weekly, airing on ABC on Tuesdays and available to stream next day on Hulu. Here’s how the schedule shakes out, as we know it so far:

Episode 1: Airs Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET

Airs Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET Episode 2: Airs Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET

Airs Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET Episode 3: Airs Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. ET

What is “R.J. Decker” about?

If you missed the first season of the show but are interested in maybe jumping in now, you won’t have too much homework to catch up on. There were nine episodes in the first season, as it was picked up midseason at ABC.

The official logline of the series is: “R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, his former cellmate turned confidant and a shadowy woman from his past.”

Watch the Season 2 trailer: