Roseanne Barr Rips Co-Star Michael Fishman for Saying She Was ‘Rightfully Canceled’: ‘You Little F–king Worm’

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Roseanne Barr isn’t mincing words with her TV son Michael Fishman.

“Go f–k yourself, you little f–king worm,” Barr said on the podcast “Can’t Be Censored” on Wednesday. “And I’m glad they fired you, because I was the only reason you were ever on that show. They wanted to get rid of you in the reboot, and I made them take you back. F–k you, you little f–king putz.”

“But I’m not bitter,” Barr added.

Barr was set off when podcast host Travis Dhanraj brought up Fishman’s Aug. 10 comments calling a fan’s critique of her cancellation “ignorant and inaccurate.” Barr’s dismissal from the show before it was renamed “The Conners” came after she tweeted about former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, saying, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

“The controversy has come up again because he’s saying that he’s, you know, basically pushing back against people that are bringing it up. He said that, you know, good people make mistakes, but what she said essentially … was horrible,” Dhanraj began before Barr cut him off.

“He f–king doesn’t even f–king know what I’ve said even though I’ve explained it 10,000 times for nine years on the internet,” Barr shot back. “He hasn’t even taken the time to listen to what I say because he is a bigot, and he’s a brainwashed bigot, and when he asked me to explain it to him, when I’d already explained it 9,000 times, I told him, ‘Let me explain this to you, Michael: Go and f–k yourself and stay f–ked until the day you die. Don’t f–king put my name in your f–king mouth. Shut the f–k up. You are an ignoramus and a bigot, and you have no idea what I said because it contradicts the Democrat party platform that you’ve been, had shoved down your throat and up your ass.”

You can watch the full (very fired-up) clip in the episode below.

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The firing Barr speaks of in the interview refers to when Fishman was written out of the fifth season of “The Conners.” In “Roseanne,” Fishman portrayed D.J. Conner, the son of Barr’s Roseanne Carter and John Goodman’s Dan Conner.

Barr has apologized for her Tweet in the past, saying, “I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything,” in an interview soon after the fact. Still, she contended that Fishman and others have not taken the post in the spirit in which it was intended.

“You have no geopolitical context whatsoever to discuss what I said,” Barr said of Fishman. “You think what I said about the IRGC and the Iran deal that destroyed the rights of women in Iran, which I call ‘The Planet of the Apes,’ and the Muslim Brotherhood, which is just now being exposed as to the amount of control they have in our government here and the damage they’ve done to our Constitutional rights, you have no f–king idea of any of that, Michael. You think I said, ‘Black people look like monkeys.’”