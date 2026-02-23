Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ Reboot Gets Pilot Order at Hulu With Star Danielle Deadwyler

Ryan Coogler’s “X-Files” reboot has officially gotten a pilot order at Hulu, with Danielle Deadwyler set to star in the series, TheWrap has learned.

The “Sinners” filmmaker will write and direct the pilot. The series is the latest Onyx Collective project to be greenlit.

Here’s a description of the series: “Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Back in February 2024, “X-Files” creator Chris Carter gave Coogler his blessing to move forward with the series, noting that he won’t be involved with it but will be its “cheerleader.”

“They are free to do with it what they believe. I’m honored that they came to me and asked me, not for my permission, but my blessing,” Carter told TheWrap.

The addictive sci-fi series, which starred Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi and more, originally ran on Fox from 1993 to 2002. Carter, Gillian Anderson and Duchovny all returned for two additional — if far shorter — seasons that aired in 2016 and 2018, as well as two feature films in 1998 and 2008.

While Anderson previously swore off returning to her career-making role on “The X-Files” in the past, she said back in April 2024 that she’d be open to the idea if it gives her the chance to work with Coogler.

“I’m not saying no,” Anderson told “Today” host Savannah Guthrie at the time. “Maybe I’ll pop in for a little something, something.”

She continued: “It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished ‘The X-Files,’ every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen.”