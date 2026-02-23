Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ Reboot Gets Pilot Order at Hulu With Star Danielle Deadwyler

The “Sinners” filmmaker is set to write and direct the pilot

Raquel Harris
Ryan Coogler (Credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) and Danielle Deadwyler (Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)
Ryan Coogler (Credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) and Danielle Deadwyler (Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler’s “X-Files” reboot has officially gotten a pilot order at Hulu, with Danielle Deadwyler set to star in the series, TheWrap has learned.

The “Sinners” filmmaker will write and direct the pilot. The series is the latest Onyx Collective project to be greenlit.

Here’s a description of the series: “Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Chris Carter
Read Next
'X-Files' Creator Chris Carter Gave Ryan Coogler His Blessing for Series Reboot: 'He's Got Some Good Ideas'

Back in February 2024, “X-Files” creator Chris Carter gave Coogler his blessing to move forward with the series, noting that he won’t be involved with it but will be its “cheerleader.”

“They are free to do with it what they believe. I’m honored that they came to me and asked me, not for my permission, but my blessing,” Carter told TheWrap.

The addictive sci-fi series, which starred Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi and more, originally ran on Fox from 1993 to 2002. Carter, Gillian Anderson and Duchovny all returned for two additional — if far shorter — seasons that aired in 2016 and 2018, as well as two feature films in 1998 and 2008.

While Anderson previously swore off returning to her career-making role on “The X-Files” in the past, she said back in April 2024 that she’d be open to the idea if it gives her the chance to work with Coogler.

“I’m not saying no,” Anderson told “Today” host Savannah Guthrie at the time. “Maybe I’ll pop in for a little something, something.”

She continued: “It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished ‘The X-Files,’ every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen.”

Gillian Anderson attends "The Crown" Season 5 World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on November 08, 2022 in London, England.
Read Next
Gillian Anderson Is 'Not Saying No' to Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments