Seth Meyers Assures Trump ‘Fake News’ Won’t Call Him a Dictator If He Cancels Elections: ‘At That Point, the Dictionary Will’ | Video

President Trump once again floated the idea of canceling the next election this week, though he insisted he wasn’t actually suggesting such, because the “fake news” would call him a dictator if he did. So, on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers reassured Trump that media wouldn’t — but the dictionary would.

Speaking to House Republicans on Tuesday, Trump once again ranted about Democrats, and called himself smarter than everyone he was talking to. He also complained that Republicans even have to actually run against Democrats at all.

“Now, I won’t say cancel the election, they should cancel the election, because the fake news will say, ‘He wants the elections canceled. He’s a dictator,’” Trump said. “They always call me a dictator.”

“Well, if you cancel the elections, it won’t be fake news,” Seth Meyers assured, during his monologue Tuesday night. “At that point, the dictionary will call you a dictator.”

During his speech, Trump also warned that Republicans need to win this year’s midterm elections, or else “they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.” But, Meyers offered a quick correction on that particular idea.

“The challenge isn’t finding one, it’s picking one,” he joked.

Meyers also laughed at the idea that Minnesota governor Tim Walz, who announced on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be seeking a third term, is stealing taxpayer dollars, as Trump has accused him of.

“Yeah, that must be how he gets all those fancy clothes,” Meyers deadpanned as an image of Walz in a tshirt and hat, holding a baby pig, appeared onscreen. “The only thing this man is stealing is the blue ribbon at the county fair.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.