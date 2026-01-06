Seth Meyers Drags Trump for Being Worse Dancer Than Maduro: Like Finishing ‘Behind Raygun at the Olympics’ | Video

According to reports, Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro’s dancing was one of the motivating factors behind President Trump’s decision to kidnap the man this week and, for Seth Meyers, the revelation was both hilarious and horrifying. But the NBC host suspects Trump was just embarrassed at being shown up.

For his first “A Closer Look” since the holiday break on Monday night, Meyers devoted the segment to Trump’s handling of Maduro. The “Late Night” host detailed a bit of the history between the two presidents, explaining how Trump “played tough guy with Maduro,” only for Maduro to respond by dancing at his rallies while wearing a red hat.

“He stole Trump’s move!” Meyers bellowed. “Although, Maduro did make some changes. For example, he decided to also dance with his lower body.”

Indeed, Trump has a penchant for dancing to the Village People song “YMCA,” and when he does, he typically only moves his arms (occasionally he uses more of his upper body). Meyers regularly mocks Trump’s moves, and back in October, he figured out where they might’ve actually come from.

“Trump was probably embarrassed that Maduro had better moves than him, especially considering Maduro’s moves aren’t good,” Meyers joked. “Being worse than Maduro is like being a break dancer who finished behind Raygun at the Olympics.“

Meyers then shrugged off the idea of Trump actually making a military move based on a dance-off, before playing a news clip indicating that yes, the president really might’ve done that.

“Oh my God, we invaded Iraq because of WMDs, and now we invaded Venezuela for WDMs: wicked dance moves!” Meyers joked. “So just to be clear, Trump bombed a country because he was annoyed by a foreign leader’s dance moves. Normally, if I’m annoyed by someone’s dancing, I just move to another subway car.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.